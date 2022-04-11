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Old Footage of Zelenskys Adviser Openly Admitted of ISIS, as an example of Wise Strategists. 033022
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81 views • April 11, 2022
This is a video that I'm sharing, that was found on YT. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0urhc8onRQw&;ab_channel=Ukraine-Intel%26News
The following is the description found there:
A few years ago, an adviser to Zelensky's office openly admired ISIS and cited them as an example of "wise strategists." In addition, Arestovich argued that ISIS is a "network structure from the future."
Could this explain the behavior of Ukrainian Soldiers shooting unarmed Russian PoWs. It's unclear as to yet if the adviser continues to stand by this view of his appraisal of ISIS.
The following is the description found there:
A few years ago, an adviser to Zelensky's office openly admired ISIS and cited them as an example of "wise strategists." In addition, Arestovich argued that ISIS is a "network structure from the future."
Could this explain the behavior of Ukrainian Soldiers shooting unarmed Russian PoWs. It's unclear as to yet if the adviser continues to stand by this view of his appraisal of ISIS.
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