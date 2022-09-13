Learn Why Tucker Carlson Called Out NYT For Censoring Alex Jones’ Best-Selling Great Reset Book

"The New York Times wants you to believe that Alex Jones is more discredited than The New York Times, the paper that started the Iraq War by lying about weapons of mass destruction and got a million people killed," says Fox News host.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/nyt-called-out-by-tucker-carlson-for-censoring-alex-jones-best-selling-great-reset-book/
