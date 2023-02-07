SNAFU-Report 2023-02-06 (Ep. 13) - CCP invasion imminent? WEF Though Crimes Device.





- [x] CCP is threatening US over downed balloon

- https://rumble.com/v28j45w-ccp-threatens-america-over-downed-balloon-biden-admin-gives-death-blow-to-c.html

- https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/military-experts-issue-warnings-on-possible-us-china-conflict-after-spy-balloon-shot-down_5035144.html

- https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-plan-chinese-balloon-atlantic-96896144

- https://news.yahoo.com/china-experts-predict-beijing-next-011429582.html

- https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/concern-over-china-threat-becoming-increasingly-bipartisan-as-dems-speak-out-against-ccp-tiktok/ar-AA17aapY

- https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/news/tiktoks-collection-of-user-data-is-raising-concerns/vi-AA178SuL





- Hypersonic balloon Capabilities: https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinese-state-tv-showed-balloon-carrying-hypersonic-missiles-in-2018_5037040.html





- [x] WEF - brainwave monitoring (Thought crimes)

- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/chilling-world-economic-forum-showcases-technology-allow-government-punish-thoughts-big-business-spy-brains-video/

- https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2023/02/03/davos-globalists-hype-companies-spying-on-workers-brain-waves/









- [x] PANDEMIC IS OVER act

- https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/382

- [x] Senate to investigate John Durham??

- https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/democrats-vow-to-audit-durham-probe-based-on-new-york-times-anonymous-sources_5021099.html

- [x] Shifty Schiff is running to replace Feinstein

- https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/rep-adam-schiff-announces-2024-senate-run-in-california_5012584.html

- [x] Biden: "I have no intentions of allowing the Republicans to wreck our economy."

- Washington Compost: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/01/24/biden-democrats-white-house-debt-limit/

- NewsMax Video: https://www.trendsmap.com/twitter/tweet/1618085033830645762

- [x] After some research, It is apparent that Teddy Daniels is a freeloading sac of Shiite.

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcLZRZcgtCk

- Conmanted.com

- [x] Similar is George Santos - another total fraud - looks like an abused altar boy who has never left his basement

- Drag queen clothing, Campaign funding issues, New GOP mostly doesn’t want to work with him, some want to vacate his seat.

- https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/01/the-everything-guide-to-george-santoss-lies.html

- https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2023/01/21/george-santos-look-at-investigations-and-reviews/11081252002/

- [x] Drug Trafficking female judge commits suicide

- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/las-vegas-judge-commits-suicide-facing-ethics-probe-demanding-investigation-alleged-sex-trafficking-ring/

- [x] CLAS-DOCS - Posobiek comments:

- https://rumble.com/v26zgge-jack-posobiec-on-the-classified-document-scandals.html

- Cruz: https://youtu.be/rUdEpk1Uhec

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up





Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know.





