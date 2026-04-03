Could the War Trigger a Financial Reset & Usher in a CBDC Beast System? w/ Micah Haince

In this episode, I sit down with precious metals expert Micah Haince to break down what the war with Iran has done to silver, gold, and the dollar, and whether the chaos is being used to fast-track a financial reset and usher in a CBDC beast system. We also get into stagflation, de-dollarization, and why more people are moving into physical metals not just as an investment, but as a way of staying outside a system that is being designed to control them. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/