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Introducing The Judge Carlo Palermo
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51 views • May 09, 2022
Last Saturday in Genoa Italy
I heard speaking the famous Judge Carlo Palermo , who wrote several books about his life experiences and knowledge about Massoneria, Cabala .
In the seventies, he survive to a bomb in Sicily direct to him, where he was working, coming from Trento,
here his very interesting site www.carlopalermo.net
I heard speaking the famous Judge Carlo Palermo , who wrote several books about his life experiences and knowledge about Massoneria, Cabala .
In the seventies, he survive to a bomb in Sicily direct to him, where he was working, coming from Trento,
here his very interesting site www.carlopalermo.net
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