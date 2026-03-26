VAX POISON TOTALLY DESTROYS MOVIE STAR

March 15, 2026: "I remember passing out: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh REVEALS she had an epileptic seizure during Dangal shoot. I have no memory. I just remember having a lot of fear and passing out, the actor said on the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s podcast. Tisha Elizabeth Jacob." Updated: March 15, 2026 16:44 IST

https://www.theweekDOTin/news/health/2026/03/15/i-remember-passing-out-actor-fatima-sana-shaikh-reveals-she-had-an-epileptic-seizure-during-dangal-shoot.html





May 31, 2021: "Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she is currently unemployed, hopes to get work after COVID-19 situation improves. Fatima has said that the COVID-19 pandemic situation has left everyone feeling helpless and has requested her fans to get vaccinated. Latest News. Tanya Rao. Updated: May 31, 2021, 08:00 PM IST | Edited by: Tanya Rao. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh started her career as a child star and appeared in several films, including Chachi 420. She then took a break from the industry and returned to the silver screen with Aamir Khan starter Dangal in 2016."

https://www.dnaindiaDOTcom/bollywood/report-ludo-actor-fatima-sana-shaikh-reveals-she-is-currently-unemployed-hopes-to-get-work-after-covid-19-situation-improves-2892745





Geeta and Mahavir’s Dramatic Fight | Aamir | Fatima | Sanya | Dangal | Aamir Khan Talkies

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ISCtqGZAWRM