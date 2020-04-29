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Sahte Salgın Planı | Simpsonlar (22. Sezon 6. Bölüm 22.11.2010)
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57 views • April 29, 2020
● Amerika'nın büyük medya patronlarının gizli toplantısını oturuma açıyorum.
● Amerikalıları ait oldukları yerlere yollamak için kullanacağımız bir sonraki uyduruk krizi planlamak için toplanmış bulunuyoruz.
● Bence eski usul bütün halkı korkutacak bir panik hikayesi yaratalım.
● Yeni bir hastalık, buna kimsenin bağışıklığı yok. Köpekbalığı yazı gibi. Sadece köpekbalığı değil bir salgın, yaz değil her zaman.
● Öyle uyduruk bir virüsle halkı korkutamayız.
● Burda yapmamız gereken ahlaki şey gerçek bir ölümcül virüs bulup halkın içine salmaktır.
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IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1628665/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
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Haber Sitemiz
► https://www.coronagercegi.com
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Alternatif Video Kanallarımız
► https://youtube.com/c/CoronaGercegi
► https://bitchute.com/channel/CoronaGercegi
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► Kaynak/Source: https://youtu.be/el9f05p5Nxo (The Simpsons – The Fool Monty clip1)
► Kaynak/Source: https://https://youtu.be/YxGeUIs0Miw (The Simpsons – The Fool Monty clip2)
● Amerikalıları ait oldukları yerlere yollamak için kullanacağımız bir sonraki uyduruk krizi planlamak için toplanmış bulunuyoruz.
● Bence eski usul bütün halkı korkutacak bir panik hikayesi yaratalım.
● Yeni bir hastalık, buna kimsenin bağışıklığı yok. Köpekbalığı yazı gibi. Sadece köpekbalığı değil bir salgın, yaz değil her zaman.
● Öyle uyduruk bir virüsle halkı korkutamayız.
● Burda yapmamız gereken ahlaki şey gerçek bir ölümcül virüs bulup halkın içine salmaktır.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1628665/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Haber Sitemiz
► https://www.coronagercegi.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alternatif Video Kanallarımız
► https://youtube.com/c/CoronaGercegi
► https://bitchute.com/channel/CoronaGercegi
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
► Kaynak/Source: https://youtu.be/el9f05p5Nxo (The Simpsons – The Fool Monty clip1)
► Kaynak/Source: https://https://youtu.be/YxGeUIs0Miw (The Simpsons – The Fool Monty clip2)
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