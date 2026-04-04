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🔥 Epic footage of the assault on Konstantinovka: the Russian army destroys the infantry and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
- Soldiers of the 1442nd regiment are storming a key city in the Donetsk People's Republic - Konstantinovka, destroying the Armed Forces of Ukraine's militants, their equipment and positions with precise drone strikes.
- Strike FPVs are hunting down armored vehicles, pickups, robots, artillery, UAV control points, firing positions in houses, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's infantry and "Vampires", massively destroying them.
@Slavyangrad