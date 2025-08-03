BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Vaccines Contain Is Shown on Bolivian Television.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10043 followers
Follow
9
1643 views • 1 day ago

July 21, 2025. Bolivia's public television channel, Gigavisión, interviewed Dr. Liliana Zelada live on their program to explain and analyze a presentation that took place a few days prior in Santa Cruz de la Sierra. During this presentation, measles, pentavalent, and Pfizer COVID vaccines were analyzed live, revealing that all of them are contaminated and contain graphene and self-assembling nanotechnology.

The presentation mentioned in the television program was witnessed by a public notary, who is currently preparing a notarial report evidencing what was observed during the exhibition in front of several people. Soon, we will also have this document translated into several languages to be disseminated online along with the video we mentioned.

💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team.


☕️ Help us with our translations:

https://buymeacoffee.com/mpowertranslations

Source @La Quinta Columna International/M-POWER Translations

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
vaccinestvboliviadr liliana zelada
