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Filmed for The French TV Show "Champs-Élysées" in 1990 at WTC
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193 views • October 03, 2021
VHS Transfer: Another Example of September 11, 2001 Foreshadowing in a 1990 music video taping at the preplanned WTC crime scene in New York City.
"Enjoy the Silence" by the English band, 'Depeche Mode' filmed in 1990 as part of the ongoing foreshadowing Masonic Destruction Ritual.
NOTE: The Royal Arch & Scottish Rite of Freemasonry are YOUR real 'Osama Bin Laden' of the September 11 Attack. ~ Fuc*king Bank on it!
In 1990, a promotional video for "Enjoy the Silence" was shot by French TV (for the TV Show "Champs-Élysées" with Michel Drucker) featuring Depeche Mode lip-synching the song while standing on the observation deck atop the South Tower of the original World Trade Center.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing
"Enjoy the Silence" by the English band, 'Depeche Mode' filmed in 1990 as part of the ongoing foreshadowing Masonic Destruction Ritual.
NOTE: The Royal Arch & Scottish Rite of Freemasonry are YOUR real 'Osama Bin Laden' of the September 11 Attack. ~ Fuc*king Bank on it!
In 1990, a promotional video for "Enjoy the Silence" was shot by French TV (for the TV Show "Champs-Élysées" with Michel Drucker) featuring Depeche Mode lip-synching the song while standing on the observation deck atop the South Tower of the original World Trade Center.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing
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