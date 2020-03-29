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The Segovia Collection, Vol.1 - Bach - 432 Hz
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259 views • March 29, 2020
No copyright infringement intended, simply dedicating time to converting music to a sound frequency I'm good with!
support me @ https://www.paypal.me/kdor79, thank you
A. Three pieces for lute
1. Allemande
2. Sarabande
3. Gigue
B. Three pieces from violin partita no. 1
4. Sarabande
5. Bourrée
6. Double
C. Suite no. 3 for solo cello
7. Prelude
8. Allemande
9. Courante
10. Sarabande
11. Bourre I - Bourre II
12. Gigue
13. Prelude for Lute
14. Siciliano (from violin sonata no. 1)
15. Gavotte en Rondeau (from violin partita no. 3)
16. Chaconne (from violin partita no. 2)
support me @ https://www.paypal.me/kdor79, thank you
A. Three pieces for lute
1. Allemande
2. Sarabande
3. Gigue
B. Three pieces from violin partita no. 1
4. Sarabande
5. Bourrée
6. Double
C. Suite no. 3 for solo cello
7. Prelude
8. Allemande
9. Courante
10. Sarabande
11. Bourre I - Bourre II
12. Gigue
13. Prelude for Lute
14. Siciliano (from violin sonata no. 1)
15. Gavotte en Rondeau (from violin partita no. 3)
16. Chaconne (from violin partita no. 2)
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