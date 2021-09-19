Leander Texas pedophiles pedophiles want to get your children Leander Texas pedophiles pedophiles want to get your children Leander Texas pedophiles pedophiles want to get your children

Leander Texas pedophiles pedophiles want to get your children



And Cameron Newton's Leander High School in This brand new books from the shelves in class Lawn-Boy he was under the impression it was about a kid that ends up with a guy mowing the grass at Disneyland I’d like to share a few quotes with you On Page 19 not that it really matters in fourth grade at a church youth group meeting out in the bushes I touched Doug Goebel Dick and he touched mine in fact There were even mouth involved



Page 91 What if I told you I touched another guy's dick What if I told you I sucked it I was 10 years old but it's true I put the Doug Goebel in my mouth I was in fourth grade It was no big deal He sucked mine too and you know what It wasn't terrible



Page 230 Why won't you admit we suck each other's dicks we shared a Hershey's bar and then you showed me your dick the next thing I know it's in my mouth we suck each other's dick and you're pretending it didn't happen what sort of diversity are you teach my child





I'll share with you the exceptional quality of vocabulary I stopped counting on page 66 after forty four Fxxxs and 41 shits their depravity of the content on the shelves in our schools cannot