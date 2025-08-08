BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
You Don't have Constitutional Rights. You Just Have Rights.
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
38 views • 1 day ago

Rights are not gifts from government. They don’t come from documents - like a constitution or a bill of rights. You have rights because you exist. Government - of course - isn’t too big of a fan of that view.
On this episode - we’ve diving in on the foundation: Natural rights

Path to Liberty: August 8, 2025

