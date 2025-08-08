You Don't have Constitutional Rights. You Just Have Rights.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rights are not gifts from government. They don’t come from documents - like a constitution or a bill of rights. You have rights because you exist. Government - of course - isn’t too big of a fan of that view.
On this episode - we’ve diving in on the foundation: Natural rights
Path to Liberty: August 8, 2025