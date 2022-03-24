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NIGHT SHADOWS 03232022 -- YOUR PAPERS PLEASE is coming. New World Order, Biden, Mark System --
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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New World Order resurfaces as Biden announced that USA/Babylon must lead this insane march into the "promised land". One might remember that Daddy Bush also said a New World Order was coming. If the game-plan for all of this is followed, then it seems a world war will be the final instrument to usher in this digital control system and it its draconian social credit system that controls all human life. We call it the New World Order, but Jesus called it Antichrist and it was the last attempt of the RICH MEN to rise up in full rebellion against God!  God mocks them and destroys them all as we read in Psalm Two. We are watching this RISE OF REBELLION and it is just another sign of the coming END OF THE AGE and Daniel's Lost Week. Meanwhile Earth Changes continue unabated and more...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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