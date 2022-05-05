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Basics on Cholesterol with Dr. Jason Ameling
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124 views • May 05, 2022
Cholesterol is a naturally occurring substance that the liver makes, and it serves many important functions. For example, it helps maintain flexibility in cells and tissues. It’s also needed to make several hormones. Like many things, too much cholesterol or cholesterol in the wrong places creates problems.
In this video, Dr. Jason goes over some practical ways to keep your HDL levels up while keeping your LDL levels in check.
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*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
In this video, Dr. Jason goes over some practical ways to keep your HDL levels up while keeping your LDL levels in check.
LEARN MORE:
►WEB: http://www.trinityschool.org
►FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TrinitySchoolofNaturalHealth
►PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/trinityschoolnh/
►SUBSCRIBE to our Newsletter or our free Wellness Tips email list: https://tinyurl.com/4b8pu5vc
*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
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