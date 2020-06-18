© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Racisme stsyémique au Québec? - L'ingénierie sociale de black lives matter
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • June 18, 2020
Systemic Racism in Quebec, Canada? - Social Engineering Behind Black Lives Matter
Le Stu-Dio
17 Juin 2020
Ken Pereira nous explique que des mouvements organisés comme Black Lives Matter sont en fait des créatures de l'état profond pour déstabiliser la société. Toujours le même modus operandi: On crée un problème, on réagit, on apporte la solution. Et les moutons achètent à chaque fois.
Le Stu-Dio
17 Juin 2020
Ken Pereira nous explique que des mouvements organisés comme Black Lives Matter sont en fait des créatures de l'état profond pour déstabiliser la société. Toujours le même modus operandi: On crée un problème, on réagit, on apporte la solution. Et les moutons achètent à chaque fois.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.