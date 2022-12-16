Cross Talk News





Dec 15, 2022





Today on CrossTalk News Lauren and Edward discuss Australia Doctor Dr. Nixon's findings of CONFIRMED Circuitry in the Vaccinated.





They also discuss Fauci's response to Governor Desantis' round table, as well as Trump's new "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT" of selling NFTs.





Please Support Our Sponsors:





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com





Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20uqv0-australian-doctor-confirms-self-aware-circuitry-in-vaxx-trump-sells-nfts.html



