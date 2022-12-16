Create New Account
Australian Doctor CONFIRMS Self-Aware Circuitry In Vaxx, Trump Sells NFTs
Published a day ago
Cross Talk News


Dec 15, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News Lauren and Edward discuss Australia Doctor Dr. Nixon's findings of CONFIRMED Circuitry in the Vaccinated.


They also discuss Fauci's response to Governor Desantis' round table, as well as Trump's new "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT" of selling NFTs.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20uqv0-australian-doctor-confirms-self-aware-circuitry-in-vaxx-trump-sells-nfts.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspresidentvaxxedgovernoraustraliafaucivaccinateddesantisedward szallcircuitrylauren witzkenftscross talkdr nixonbig announcement

