EPOCH TV | General Flynn stated today that we are waging 5th Generation Warfare

FACTS MATTER Roman Balmakov - General Flynn stated today that we are waging 5th Generation Warfare
Here he is discussing what that means:
“I call it a war of narratives where there is distraction. There’s deception. There’s truth. There is some physical aspects of it. There is certain adversarial elements within it that are not normal, what you describe as military type capabilities… Media would be part of that. Propaganda…
Smart generals over the history of time have always used distraction, deception, untruths, and mixed with some truth.”
Source - https://rumble.com/v1v15es-general-flynn-stated-today-that-we-are-waging-5th-generation-warfare.html
