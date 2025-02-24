BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Matthew 5:1-16 The Beatitudes and How We Are to Live for the Lord
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
12 views • 2 months ago

Pastor Andrew Russell teaches from Matthew 5:1-16 with a message entitled The Beatitudes and How We Are to Live for the Lord.

We see in this passage how Jesus outlines the characteristics of those who are blessed by the kingdom of God. He highlights key qualities such as being poor in spirit, mourning, meekness, hunger and thirst for righteousness, mercy, purity of heart, being peacemakers, and enduring persecution for righteousness' sake. Each of these qualities reflects the heart and nature of the kingdom Jesus came to establish.

We also see how Jesus calls his disciples to be salt and light in the world—metaphors that emphasize the role of believers to make a positive impact, preserve goodness, and shine the light of God’s truth in a dark world.

Through these teachings, believers are challenged to live in a way that not only aligns with the values of God's kingdom but also influences and transforms the world around them.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

bible teachingsermon on the mountsalt and light
