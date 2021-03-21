© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fully Vaccinated People Testing Positive for Covid, Iceland Eruption Videos, Biden Flying Infected Illegals around US, Earth Changes, and More: March 21, 2021
Follow
6
Share
Report
891 views • March 21, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Fully Vaccinated People Testing Positive for COVID – So How Does the “Benefit” of Experimental Vaccines “Outweigh the Risk”?
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fully-vaccinated-people-testing-positive-for-covid-so-how-does-the-benefit-of-experimental-vaccines-outweigh-the-risk/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.21.2021):
Iceland Eruption: https://www.visir.is/k/79cdb585-dcc1-4301-bdf5-eba5f061f289-1616270081483
https://youtu.be/O46nVKTdpBc
--
Baja, Mexico Quakes: https://earthquaketrack.com/p/mexico/baja-california/recent
--
Earth Master: https://youtu.be/oMmBbXccD74
--
GeoWatch: https://youtu.be/rz8s0MdBdPE
--
Judgement day ahead! https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/judgement-day-ahead-are-you-ready
--
Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/fu6_EAs-S8w
--
Direct Weather: https://youtu.be/gmcieYQmWTs
--
Aussie Severe Rains: https://apnews.com/article/new-south-wales-australia-floods-evacuations-weather-47a490cb3251f9c42787320fe3c20169
--
US Climate Change: https://www.usgs.gov/news/parts-us-s-southernmost-states-will-tropicalize-climate-changes
--
Ulysses Group Tracking Our Vehicles: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-20-surveillance-firm-spies-via-cars.html#
--
Vaccinated Irish Dying of Covid: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-20-surveillance-firm-spies-via-cars.html#
--
Biden Flying Illegals to Northern Border: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/20/biden-administration-flying-migrants-to-northern-border-for-processing-n1433897
--
Albert Mohler Denounces Canada’s Suicide Scheme: https://www.christianpost.com/news/albert-mohler-denounces-canadas-assisted-suicide-expansion-bill.html
--
Geocidal Globalists Targeting White Christians: https://www.christianpost.com/news/albert-mohler-denounces-canadas-assisted-suicide-expansion-bill.html
--
Rockefeller 2013 Paper Predictions: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/2013-rockefeller-paper-predicted-isolation-the-death-of-physical-interaction-global-health-police.html
--
Stranded Container Ships: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-asia-financial-markets-california-china-9f2e0810bb4a9638d79d5898afd5b7af
--
Romania sets record for virus patients in ICUs: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-mumbai-india-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-a2dc6a4101380d4b633c4eb53770fa3d
--
Infections continue to climb in Turkey amid relaxed measures: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-turkey-istanbul-coronavirus-pandemic-financial-markets-d501dffbb5a9cacedd28d81a3d60aa6f
--
Republic of Congo polls open; candidate sick with COVID-19: https://apnews.com/article/elections-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-brazzaville-central-africa-540f1d078b564bf555e91d73cef0ebc7
--
A rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout backfired: https://apnews.com/article/health-coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-florida-connecticut-459febd1a33bf8909bfaa88ce3f43159
--
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/california-study-advocates-injecting-men-with-female-hormones-to-treat-covid/
--
IODINE: https://annarborholistichealth.com/2015-4-30-iodine-why-you-need-it-why-you-cant-live-without-it-2nd-edition/
--
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/msm-continues-to-fear-monger-over-the-4th-wave-of-covid
--
Hydrogen Peroxide: https://drglennwilcox.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Nebulized-Hydrogen-Peroxide.pdf
--
https://cairnsnews.org/2018/11/19/u-s-govt-loses-landmark-vaccine-lawsuit/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Fully Vaccinated People Testing Positive for COVID – So How Does the “Benefit” of Experimental Vaccines “Outweigh the Risk”?
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fully-vaccinated-people-testing-positive-for-covid-so-how-does-the-benefit-of-experimental-vaccines-outweigh-the-risk/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.21.2021):
Iceland Eruption: https://www.visir.is/k/79cdb585-dcc1-4301-bdf5-eba5f061f289-1616270081483
https://youtu.be/O46nVKTdpBc
--
Baja, Mexico Quakes: https://earthquaketrack.com/p/mexico/baja-california/recent
--
Earth Master: https://youtu.be/oMmBbXccD74
--
GeoWatch: https://youtu.be/rz8s0MdBdPE
--
Judgement day ahead! https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/judgement-day-ahead-are-you-ready
--
Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/fu6_EAs-S8w
--
Direct Weather: https://youtu.be/gmcieYQmWTs
--
Aussie Severe Rains: https://apnews.com/article/new-south-wales-australia-floods-evacuations-weather-47a490cb3251f9c42787320fe3c20169
--
US Climate Change: https://www.usgs.gov/news/parts-us-s-southernmost-states-will-tropicalize-climate-changes
--
Ulysses Group Tracking Our Vehicles: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-20-surveillance-firm-spies-via-cars.html#
--
Vaccinated Irish Dying of Covid: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-20-surveillance-firm-spies-via-cars.html#
--
Biden Flying Illegals to Northern Border: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/20/biden-administration-flying-migrants-to-northern-border-for-processing-n1433897
--
Albert Mohler Denounces Canada’s Suicide Scheme: https://www.christianpost.com/news/albert-mohler-denounces-canadas-assisted-suicide-expansion-bill.html
--
Geocidal Globalists Targeting White Christians: https://www.christianpost.com/news/albert-mohler-denounces-canadas-assisted-suicide-expansion-bill.html
--
Rockefeller 2013 Paper Predictions: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/2013-rockefeller-paper-predicted-isolation-the-death-of-physical-interaction-global-health-police.html
--
Stranded Container Ships: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-asia-financial-markets-california-china-9f2e0810bb4a9638d79d5898afd5b7af
--
Romania sets record for virus patients in ICUs: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-mumbai-india-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-a2dc6a4101380d4b633c4eb53770fa3d
--
Infections continue to climb in Turkey amid relaxed measures: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-turkey-istanbul-coronavirus-pandemic-financial-markets-d501dffbb5a9cacedd28d81a3d60aa6f
--
Republic of Congo polls open; candidate sick with COVID-19: https://apnews.com/article/elections-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-brazzaville-central-africa-540f1d078b564bf555e91d73cef0ebc7
--
A rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout backfired: https://apnews.com/article/health-coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-florida-connecticut-459febd1a33bf8909bfaa88ce3f43159
--
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/california-study-advocates-injecting-men-with-female-hormones-to-treat-covid/
--
IODINE: https://annarborholistichealth.com/2015-4-30-iodine-why-you-need-it-why-you-cant-live-without-it-2nd-edition/
--
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/msm-continues-to-fear-monger-over-the-4th-wave-of-covid
--
Hydrogen Peroxide: https://drglennwilcox.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Nebulized-Hydrogen-Peroxide.pdf
--
https://cairnsnews.org/2018/11/19/u-s-govt-loses-landmark-vaccine-lawsuit/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.