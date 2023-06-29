Aussie metal band guitarist Ryan Siew (26) dead after ‘brain fog’ battle (Jun'23)

Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew dead at 26 after ‘brain fog’ battle

Australian rock band Polaris have announced the death of their lead guitarist, Ryan Siew, at the age of 26.

The Sydney metalcore outfit made the announcement on Instagram today, revealing that Siew had died on June 19. The post comes a week after the band announced they would be cancelling all remaining dates of their current European tour “due to a serious personal crisis in our family.”

No cause of death has been given.

Siew’s bandmates – drummer Daniel Furnari, guitarist Rick Schneider, vocalist Jamie Hails and vocalist and bass player Jake Steinhauser – paid tribute to their “artistic soulmate” in an emotional post to the band’s 145,000 Instagram followers.

“It is with shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday June 19. He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate,” they wrote.

“Those years will never be enough. He was kind-hearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure. He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company.

