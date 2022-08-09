Long Covid Myths, DOD Whistleblower Retaliation, Depopulation Kill The Young

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
On today’s show, Dr Jane dispels the myth of “Long Covid” and the insufferable grift around this medical absurdity by digging into the reality of supposed symptoms and the unethical doctors pushing the false narratives to line their pockets; and one of the three official DOD whistleblowers, Major Dr. Sam Sigoloff, who blew in the DMED numbers of deaths and bioweapon injuries among our military, meets with Dr. Jane to discuss how he is now under investigation as a “national security threat” for speaking the truth and trying to protect service members and the show concludes with the truth around actuaries – depopulation is best served by taking out our young. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1f9d95-live-long-covid-myths-dod-whistleblower-retaliation-depopulation-kill-the-y.html