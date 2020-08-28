Dangerous Vaccine Paralyzes 40 Children

In December 2012, in the small village of Gouro, Chad, Africa, situated on the edge of the Sahara Desert, five hundred children were locked into their school and threatened that if they did not agree to being force-vaccinated with a meningitis A vaccine, they would receive no further education.



These children were vaccinated without their parents’ knowledge. This vaccine was an unlicensed product still going through the third and fourth phases of testing.



Within hours, 106 children began to suffer from headaches, vomiting, severe uncontrollable convulsions and paralysis.



The children’s wait for a doctor began. They had to wait one full week for a doctor to arrive while the team of vaccinators proceeded to vaccinate others in the village.



When the doctor finally came, he could do nothing for the children. The team of vaccinators, upon seeing what had happened, fled the village in fear.



The groups behind this project were PATH, WHO, UNICEF, and the Gates Foundation, and during the investigations, it was discovered that in fact the whole project was run by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.