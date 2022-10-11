Dr John Campbell:Florida changes vaccine advice [The mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine is deadly]

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Posted09October2022:
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/20221007-guidance-mrna-covid19-vaccines-doc.pdf
The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series,
https://www.bmj.com/content/354/bmj.i4515
a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety.
This studied mortality risk following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.
This analysis found there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.