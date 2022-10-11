Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr John Campbell:Florida changes vaccine advice [The mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine is deadly]
192 views
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
Published a month ago |

Posted09October2022:

https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/20221007-guidance-mrna-covid19-vaccines-doc.pdf

The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series, https://www.bmj.com/content/354/bmj.i4515 a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety. This studied mortality risk following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. This analysis found there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.

Keywords
floridacovid-19 vaccinemortality riskflorida department of healthcardiac complications

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket