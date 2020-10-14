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Trump coalition shows up, votes and 'doesn't want to talk to media:' McEnany
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24 views • October 14, 2020
'It's a lie' that Joe Biden's plans to reverse President Trump's tax cuts would only impact those making more than $400,000, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany argues. The press secretary also weighed in on Trump's return to the campaign trail and reacted to Biden's lead in the polls.
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