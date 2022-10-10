Miles Guo’s GETTR: The deficit in Hong Kong has reached a historic high and the Hong Kong government is having a hard time paying its employees

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10/8/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: My buddy from the National Development and Reform Commission of Communist China made the comment that Hong Kong is already dead. The deficit in Hong Kong has reached a historic high and the Hong Kong government is having a hard time paying its employees