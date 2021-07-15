TruNews - 7/15/21*

Jul 15, 2021DEEP STATE LAUNCHES NEW ATTACK ON TRUMP AS TAX PROBE FLOUNDERSCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team delve into the drive by the Marxist Left to accuse Donald Trump of a coup against the 2020 election. Nancy Pelosi says the former president may have wanted to use nukes.General Milley turns out to be a key player in this effort, mirroring the triumphant coup by the Communists last November.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/15/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror