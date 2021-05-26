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SO YOU WANT THE TRUMP CARD?
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251 views • May 26, 2021
We have all been lied to and brainwashed our entire lives by the New World Order controlled federal and state and local governments, the New World Order controlled "education" systems, the New World Order controlled "News media", the New World Order controlled music industry, the New World Order controlled entertainment industry to include movies and TV shows and novels and magazines, the New World Order controlled mainstream "Christian churches" that are filled with FALSE preachers.
The average person does not stand a chance of knowing the truth or understanding the REAL world unless they start looking for the truth on their own.
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The average person does not stand a chance of knowing the truth or understanding the REAL world unless they start looking for the truth on their own.
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