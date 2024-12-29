Why Today’s Prophets Will Be Killed Like Those of Old

This video is about the persecution in our modern-day day, as well as martyrdom. The Bible speaks about in the New Testament and is not really spoken of in many churches in America.





The prophecies and warnings coming forth will seem outrageous, far-fetched, and insane. They will call the "true prophets" deranged, lunatics and crazy, nonetheless; God's Word and prophecy will be fulfilled.





For any true prophet who knows what we must endure, the intensity, the training, the warfare, etc, if the Lord God has confirmed you'll be martyred, please stand strong!





Original video from Sackcloth & Ashes News Report

https://youtu.be/JCdHVNAGzWk?si=euf9HQw68OR-cSnH





Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976: Allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.





2 Timothy 3:12 KJV

Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.





Romans 8:35 KJV

Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?





Luke 21:17 KJV

And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake.





Matthew 24:9 KJV

Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.





#persecution #babylon #prophets #prophecy #bibleprophecy #bible #endtimes #jesusiscoming #jesus #martyrs #martyrdom #bookofrevelation #prophetciword #propheticwarning #endofdays