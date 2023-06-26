https://gettr.com/post/p2kbz9118de

06/22/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield podcast: If the US government uses Miles Guo as a bargaining chip to trade with the CCP and sends him back to Communist China, the whole world will know that the United States is morally bankrupt. Selling out Miles Guo would be a complete betrayal of the United States of America as one nation under God.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/22/2023 妮可做客Stinchfield广播节目：如果美国政府把郭文贵作为与中共交易的筹码，将其遣返中共国，那么全世界都将知道美国已经道义沦丧。出卖郭文贵将是对上帝庇佑之下的美国的完全背叛。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





