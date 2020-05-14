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Garden with Recycled Containers - Cheap or Survival Method
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37 views • May 14, 2020
Whatever your reason, the stuff that gets tossed into the trash or recycled on a daily basis could have other, better uses.
In this video we show one method for using containers for that inexpensive garden plan. Other thoughts would include limited space, or even survival gardening. One facet that differs here from in ground gardening is that potted plants, especially outdoors, have a tendency to dry out much more quickly. Flooding can also be a problem, so be sure to include drain holes!
In any situation, fresh produce is a win. If you have never planted before, this is a good entry option. One does not need to know a whole lot to grow garden foods. Outside of adding water occasionally, Mother nature knows what to do.
In this video we show one method for using containers for that inexpensive garden plan. Other thoughts would include limited space, or even survival gardening. One facet that differs here from in ground gardening is that potted plants, especially outdoors, have a tendency to dry out much more quickly. Flooding can also be a problem, so be sure to include drain holes!
In any situation, fresh produce is a win. If you have never planted before, this is a good entry option. One does not need to know a whole lot to grow garden foods. Outside of adding water occasionally, Mother nature knows what to do.
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