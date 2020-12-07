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How a Narcisstic Mother, Her Ballot Stuffing Poll Supervising Daughter and a Leaky Urinal Stole the State of Georgia For Joe Biden
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81 views • December 07, 2020
The 2020 US Election just got far more questionable, but much more serious as we continue to receive information from inside Whistleblowers and hidden cameras that showed just how bad the Election was in several US States. On Election night we were told that they had to stop counting votes overnight in a precinct in Atlanta due to a water main break in the arena where the counts were taking place. All workers and Election officials were told to leave the building at 10:30 pm due to the 'water main break'. There was no sign of water in the building and there was never any sign of a need to pack-up the counts in the evening. It ended up being a urinal overflow that caused a little water spill in that washroom, nothing to stop the counts from continuing. As you will see in this video, it was all planned and planned by a Daughter (a Supervisor for the Count) and her Mother an employee of the State - who waited until the building was cleared and the ballots were put away before they (a group of 4) - including who appears to be the Blonde Supervisor's boyfriend or husband - who helps bring out NEW ballot's and for the next two hours this small group (Mom and Daughter included) resume counting ballot's. It was at this time frame that Donald Trump's substantial ballot lead in Georgia was thrown back to Joe Biden and he took Georgia from there by less then fifteen thousand votes. The fix was in and this is only the story of one of hundreds of Precincts that appear to have stolen the election from Donald Trump. Time will tell if this will be reversed, but this video is very shocking to say the least. If authorities let this slide by, then my faith in Fairness in Man will forever be tainted.
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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