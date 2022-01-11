© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How a Real Compost Toilet Works
Follow
1
Share
Report
47 views • January 11, 2022
The Loveable Loo type compost toilet is an ecological toilet that requires no water, plumbing, pipes, vents, drains, electricity, or urine separation. It's a toilet that helps create gardens. It's designed to collect toilet material for composting in a separate location. This 11-minute video provides a brief overview on the toilet and the processes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.