The Trap is Being Set! ⚠️Going Over The #XRP and #XLM Charts ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
10 followers
47 views • 1 day ago

🔍 In this video, I take a quick look at the XRP and XLM daily charts using Elliott Wave theory, specifically the expanding ending diagonal, combined with Smart Money Concepts (SMC). I break down the structure to demonstrate why there is a strong probability that Wave 5 could terminate near the key Fibonacci retracement levels I’ve been discussing. I also explain why the Wave 4 breakout we’ve seen over the past week is likely a bull trap, designed to entice late buyers into the market before a final liquidity sweep and potential reversal.


📊 Topics Covered:

- XRP and XLM daily chart technical analysis

- Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal explained

- Wave 4 bull trap and liquidity engineering

- Wave 5 termination zones using Fibonacci retracements

- Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional positioning

- Retail psychology, FOMO, and liquidity sweeps


✅ Join my private community on Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

More from Brighteon
