'Dr Joseph Farrell The Rudolf Hess Mess Enigma Pt 1 240P

About Rudolf Hess. It was said that Hess himself made the decision to go on his own. Another lie. He was too close to Hitler. Hitler asked him to go, to see if Hess could convince the British not to open up a second front on Germany. The reason why the English do not make public the war documents related to this is if they let the public know what was discussed after Hess parachuted into Scotland that would probably change the narrative that was pushed by the English. I think that the Russians were pushing that Hess was released from Spandau but the English were against it since releasing Hess from Spandau would mean that genie get out of the bottle and there would at least be a book. Easier to have an old man killed and that way one could keep the genie in the bottle, control the narrative. Next time when it is time the English will just extend the confidentiality on the war time documents during that phase.



There is a short clip from an interview with Speer where he is asked in English if he thought that Hess was crazy. He answered that Hess was eccentric but not crazy. If he was a lunatic Hitler would never would have Hess as number two. Hess knew that he needed shut up and that his life was in others hands.



Is Hess was a lunatic Ilse Hess would have never have married him and chased him, yeah she actually chased him. She was attracted to high IQ.