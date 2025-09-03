BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Graham Linehan ARRESTED in UK for gender critical tweets - UK COLLAPSE IS IMMINENT
133 views • 2 days ago

Comedy writer Graham Linehan was arrested at Heathrow Airport—for tweets. Not threats, not crimes, not violence. Tweets. Five armed police officers were waiting for him as he stepped off the plane, hauling him away like a terrorist because he dared to mock transgender activism online.

Further Info:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/british-comedy-writer-arrested-three-gender-critical-tweets-hospitalized-result

Mirrored - Redacted

censorshipukorwelliangraham linehan
