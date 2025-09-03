Graham Linehan ARRESTED in UK for gender critical tweets - UK COLLAPSE IS IMMINENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comedy writer Graham Linehan was arrested at Heathrow Airport—for tweets. Not threats, not crimes, not violence. Tweets. Five armed police officers were waiting for him as he stepped off the plane, hauling him away like a terrorist because he dared to mock transgender activism online.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/british-comedy-writer-arrested-three-gender-critical-tweets-hospitalized-result
