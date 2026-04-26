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CovAIDS is Shedding
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
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223 views • 5 days ago

CovAIDS is Shedding

With Thomas Baine, Forensic Chemist, Energy Inventor

X: @AOEvcBreakthru, Telegram: @AOEBlackSwan

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

CovAIDS - the word combination of “Covid” and “AIDS” - makes a scary prospect, for not only the people who participated (admittedly unwillingly in many cases, to avoid their livelihoods being sabotaged) in the untested, dangerous experiment – but also for the unvaxxed Americans who may have had the franken-ingredients shed onto their own bodies. The question, of course, then becomes one of “detoxification.”

 

(PLEASE PATRONIZE OUR SPONSOR: Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.    Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH)

Mr. Baine is a popular Freedom Hub presenter, having exposed, over the years, the actual chemistry of the hospital death protocols and clot-shot concoction. As an inventor of affordable energy solutions, he’s been censored and attacked many times himself by the powers-that-shouldn’t-be, because his solutions actually work. Thomas will not only lay out the facts, he will also suggest some possible remedies.

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detoxificationvaccinecovidthomas baine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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