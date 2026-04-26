CovAIDS is Shedding

With Thomas Baine, Forensic Chemist, Energy Inventor

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CovAIDS - the word combination of “Covid” and “AIDS” - makes a scary prospect, for not only the people who participated (admittedly unwillingly in many cases, to avoid their livelihoods being sabotaged) in the untested, dangerous experiment – but also for the unvaxxed Americans who may have had the franken-ingredients shed onto their own bodies. The question, of course, then becomes one of “detoxification.”

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Mr. Baine is a popular Freedom Hub presenter, having exposed, over the years, the actual chemistry of the hospital death protocols and clot-shot concoction. As an inventor of affordable energy solutions, he’s been censored and attacked many times himself by the powers-that-shouldn’t-be, because his solutions actually work. Thomas will not only lay out the facts, he will also suggest some possible remedies.