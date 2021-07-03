‘RANSOM-WARE’ IN ITS VARIOUS DIFFERENT FORMS IS JUST ANOTHER FALSE FLAG BY SHADOW GOVERNMENT

No. ‘Ransomware’ is not from Russians or Chinese bad actors.It is the SHADOW GOVERNMENT (US DoD & Intelligence Agencies) and DEEP STATE (Military/Industrial Contractors) engaging in situational and conversational scenarios and cyber attacks to force the sheepish masses to accept the passing of more laws and legislation to turn America into a Psychotronic Police State.Ransomware is a total False Flag, just like COVID-19.The Shadow Government creates chaos and destruction and terrorist acts and then turns around and intervenes in order to turn order out of chaos. But it is all manufactured chaos!Here are some of many examples:On May 7, 2021, Colonial Pipeline, an American oil pipeline system that originates in Houston, Texas, experienced a ransomware cyberattack. Colonial Pipeline carries gasoline and jet fuel mainly to the Southeastern United States.The cyber attackers impacted computerized equipment managing the pipeline. They took the company offline and wanted a sizable ransom to reverse the cyber attack.This pipeline disruption caused an immediate reaction. Americans felt a rise in gasoline prices, people were panic buying and there were crazy long lines at the pump. Some areas reported no gasoline at all. What was the company’s response? Colonial Pipeline’s CEO Joseph Blount reported, they learned the criminal cyber attackers infiltrated Colonial’s computers through a legacy or old virtual private network, commonly known as a V.P.N.Again:JBS is considered to be one of the largest meatpacking companies in the world. At the end of May, they reported cyber criminals used ransomware to take over the company’s network systems and stopped meat production. JBS revealed they made a payment of $11 million to a Russian-speaking ransomware gang called “REvil” to protect JBS meat plants from any further impact on farmers, grocery stores, and restaurants.Hence, the result is passing of more laws and legislation that the Patriot Act look like a cakewalk:Now the Federal Government must pass new laws and regulations for Cyber Security PreventionJune 10, 2021 – The Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency unveiled guidance for defending against ransomware attacks targeting operational technology assets and control systems, in light of the rise in critical infrastructure attacks.The guidance joins a host of federal agency and White House efforts to crack down on ransomware and improve threat sharing between entities, as the frequency and disruption of attacks continue to ripple across the country. Combining knowledge and sharing prevention ideas will be the key to thwarting future attacks.Fingers Crossed that the guidance works. We have all learned the lesson that it’s vital that we secure our supply chain in the United States and abroad. We don’t want to say what’s next!Seek the Lord Jesus Christ with all your heat and soul while you still have time! You are out of time!