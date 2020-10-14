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Heretic Brewing Co. Jucier Than Thou Mango IPA 3.75/5
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12 views • October 14, 2020
Heretic Brewing Co Jucier Than Thou India Pale Ale with Mango and Lactose aka Milk Sugar is an interesting if sweet take on an IPA. An interesting piney/fruity nose with hints of pineapple. The initial hit is smooth and sweet. She tapers off into a medium fast middle that ends up dirty but without the usual bitterness I associate w a 50 IBU brew. I am assuming thats where the lactose comes in mellowing the tail end out. Running 6.5 ABV with 50 IBUs and the SRM by my eye is a 33.
Thanks to Mr Adam Voegel for the recommendation and the beer.
Thx for stopping by and sharing. Hopefully you popped a cold one for the viewing.
E.
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Thanks to Mr Adam Voegel for the recommendation and the beer.
Thx for stopping by and sharing. Hopefully you popped a cold one for the viewing.
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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