Horrifying Moments! Ukraine Destroys Battalion's Worth of Russian Vehicles For 48 Hours in Avdiivka

Nov 13, 2023
In this video, we'll delve into the details of this dramatic event, which has seen the equivalent of a battalion's worth of Russian vehicles destroyed, including 15 tanks, in a short span of time.
The Avdiivka assault has proven to be a significant setback for Russian forces, with the destruction of a battalion's worth of vehicles and substantial losses in a mere 48-hour period. This event underscores the high stakes and relentless determination on both sides of this ongoing conflict.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DmVUtg-Q-A
