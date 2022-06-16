'Noahide Utopian' Part 12 (2/4): Adolf Hitler “Controlled Opposition” DEBUNKED! [15.06.2022]

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ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
--[15.06.2022] In Noahide Utopian part 12 (2/4), @Scarack debunk the most famous myths concerning Adolf Hitler and National Socialism.@Scarack debunk the claim that Hitler was a Rothschild. @Scarack debunk the claim that he was financed by Illuminati bankers. And @Scarack debunk the claim that he was a Freemason and a Jesuit. @Scarack also show how he fought against all of this.
Sources:!
NSDAP 25 Point Program: https://www.historyplace.com/worldwar2/riseofhitler/25points.htm
Gottfried Feder - Abolition of Interest Slavery: https://youtu.be/JCC8EZuVmRg
Kyle Hunt and Dennis Wise dunked Myths about Hitler: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ykTNXqIZgNOQ/
The Fake Legends of Adolf Hitler’s “Jewish Grandfather”: https://issuu.com/ayazan/docs/fake_legends_of_adolf_hitler___s___/1?ff
Hitler was Jew/Rothschild debunked in 60 seconds: https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=hE0gu5cjwCo
Michael Collins Piper - The Myth of Hitler’s Jewish grandfather: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CR0Ks1E8kwV5/
On the accusation that Hitler was financed by TheFascifist: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OXMEK2Zlyc5E/
How National Socialist Seized a Rothschild’s Bank - Financial Times Article: https://www.ft.com/content/11bfa5d0-3ea7-11ea-a01a-bae547046735
AllModernCons - Was Hitler a Rothschild agent?: https://archive.org/details/rotschildmasterwswatermark
Truth Will Out Radio w/ Dennis Wise on the film ‘Occult Forces’: https://www.radioalbion.com/2019/05/truth-will-out-radio-occult-forces-twor.html?m=1
Hitler’s purge of Jesuitism: https://www.bc.edu/content/dam/files/research_sites/cjl/pdf/Bernauer_FromEuropeanAntiJesuitism.pdf
@Scarack Truther
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