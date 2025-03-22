BrightLearn - Congressman Cloud on Energy, AI, and Government, an interview with U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a dynamic episode of the Bright Learn podcast, host Bright Learn delves into a wide-ranging interview with U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud, exploring critical issues such as the DOGE investigations, Texas' energy boom with a focus on nuclear power and energy independence, the role of limited government and faith-based initiatives, and the future of AI and robotics, highlighting Cloud's optimistic vision for technological advancements and societal resilience.
