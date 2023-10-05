Why does this hotel in NYC taken over by illegal alien invaders have a security team?

Jake Shields:
Why does this hotel in NYC taken over by illegal alien invaders have an entire security team and what government agency do these people work for?
Why Why would they not allow videoing in front of the hotel. and intimidate/force this person to leave?
@jakeshieldsajj
https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1709418300521013607?s=20
