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Russia Ukraine Updates
The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, showed captured equipment and chevrons of the “Ichkerians” (“The Chechen Republic of Ichkeria” is a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and noted that they would be caught up and punished, and “deshaitanization” of Ukraine is inevitable.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b1zoj-the-head-of-chechnya-ramzan-kadyrov-showed-captured-equipment-and-chevrons.html