Centuries of Religious Deception to Hide the Truth …
WarriorForTheKingdom
WarriorForTheKingdom
6 followers
1
76 views • 1 day ago

CH. Vitcavich surrendered his heart in 2000, which he believed to be the savior of the Bible the Christian pastors, scholars and professors referred to as Jesus Christ. As CH Vitcavich studied the Scriptures the more he became skeptical of the way Christian educators relayed what they believed to be true. Realizing that this entire religious belief system was built upon the Men of Traditions rather than Scriptural Truths, CH. Vitcavich now teaches what has been hidden from humanity for centuries.

Education and Experience:

CH Vitcavich was a successful entrepreneur for over 15 years before he began his journey into truth. He had 10 years of Biblical and Religious Studies (BS in Theology and Masters of Divinity); Ordained as a Pastor with Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia (associated with Liberty University); Commissioned into the US Navy Reserves as a Chaplain Officer; Sworn into the Newark NJ Police Dept. as a Deputy Chief Chaplain; and served as a Hospice Chaplain for one of the largest Healthcare organizations within the nation.

View my research papers on Figshare.com:

“SEEK and you Shall FIND.” https://figshare.com/articles/dataset/Seek_And_You_Shall_Find_Mtt_7_7_pdf/29610803?file=56429876

"From DEBT to KINSHIP." https://figshare.com/articles/presentation/From_Debt_to_Kinship/31080064?file=61064896

