Flag Burning and First Amendment Rights

Burning the flag is offensive to many—but should it be criminalized? The First Amendment protects even the speech we dislike, and punishing expression sets a dangerous precedent. Flag burning doesn’t destroy America—silencing dissent does. Unless tied to violence or property damage, it’s speech, not a crime. The deeper question: do we value freedom enough to protect it, even when it makes us uncomfortable?





Watch the latest interview exploring liberty, protest, and the Constitution.





#FirstAmendment #Freedom #FreeSpeech





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport