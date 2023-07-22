Create New Account
Star Of David - Meaning
OrganicMachine
Published 15 hours ago

This word also means: Complete.
The shape is also known as: Hexagram.
This root word is contained in many words such as: Solomon, Peace, Final Offer etc..

And the same is true with arabic language: Salam


You can freely use all my videos.
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b8K51M21AyTm/
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/organicmachine
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@OrganicMachine__

