“Christian” Owens, “Cabrini”, Gay Reverend, Cancel Culture, Waco, Plane Disasters, Jack the Ripper

SR 2024-04-30 Qui Bono?
Topic list:
* Baptized Catholic Russell Brand welcomes Candace Owens to “Christianity”.
* “Critical Drinker” reviews “Angel Studios” follow-on to “Sound of Freedom”: [Mother Frances Xavier] “Cabrini”.
* During Johnny’s Jesuit Red Pill, Eric Jon Phelps calls F. Tupper Saussy a LIAR.
* Who was George Washington beholden to and what did that mean?
* Anatoli has concerns about “My Lunch Break”.
* “Reverend” Jesse Lee Peterson is WHAT?
* Why was Len Horowitz made a Knight of Malta and why did he then SUPPOSEDLY sue Phelps?
* Johnny’s solution for all of the information censors and deleters.
* Who is Alison McDowell and what can she tell us about RFK Jr. and “Children’s Health Defense”?
* How the University of Pennsylvania is able to pay Joe Biden ONE MILLION DOLLARS for “teaching” (nothing).
* More on the Harbaugh NFL dynasty and what powers it.
* The key to John Elway’s success is despicable.
* How Owen Shroyer got on InfoWars.
* The secret behind far-Left Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s deficit spending on illegal aliens.
* The female head of the Chicago Teachers Union has a black secret.
* Bill Clinton is proud of what he did at Waco on 19 April.
* Steve Wohlberg: Israel is a Man.
* The secret to Zachary K. Hubbard’s success.
* Rabbis say Israel must be fully vaxxed—what does that say about Israel?
* This moon memorabilia isn’t moon memorabilia.
* The truth about “fossil fuel” can only be given to you this way.
* Is this the reason why Russia shot down KAL-007?
* The REAL power behind the Council on Foreign Relations and Trilateral Commission.
* New Zealand ripping children from their parents: here’s Johnny’s solution.
* Who was “Jack the Ripper”?
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.