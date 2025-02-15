BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Don't you want a health Revolution now ~ RFK jr secretary of health & Human Services ~
79 views • 2 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the great triumph of Donald Trump's nominated secretary of health and human services, for whom is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in which is now confirmed after a drooling week of hearings and interview by the board. We will also talk about the major health issues with the poisons in our food that will be taken out, or at least for the moment, there is a push to take food colors, dyes, nitrates, artificial sweeteners & flavors, as well as phosphates out of our foods. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is Episode 411: MEDICAL FREEDOM’S GOLDEN AGE.


References:

- The Highwire Episode 411: MEDICAL FREEDOM’S GOLDEN AGE

  https://rumble.com/v6kfiwa-episode-411-medical-freedoms-golden-age.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- TTAV presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- Horsemen of the apocalypse: the men who are destroying life on earth and what it means to our children

  https://annas-archive.org/md5/b56114180e59bf0e247eecd88858eb13

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- unvaxx III

  https://rumble.com/v65iulg-vaxxed-3-with-polly-tommey-and-claire-dooley.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- Protocol 7

  https://rumble.com/v4t6lmc-protocol-7-exclusive-interview-with-andrew-wakefield.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- The Science of Injection + NEVER LEFT ALONE AGAIN

  https://rumble.com/v6kssgd-the-science-of-injection-never-left-alone-again.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- LIVE: Senate Votes to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary

  https://rumble.com/v6kb0c7-live-senate-votes-to-confirm-rfk-jr.-as-hhs-secretary.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesfoodmasktoxicagegoldennewkennedypreservativesmedicaltyrannywellnessfandrobert19additivesjrcovidconformation
