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THE REPUBLIC - UNITED! - TOM TRENTO MESSAGE TO FRIENDS AND SUPPORTERS
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20 views • July 30, 2021
CONTACT - [email protected]
Our Republic is divided but there is hope!
The Republic – United.....is a two-year educational campaign that organizes faithful Patriots to defend the US Constitution, advance the “Make America Great Again," agenda, defeat BIDEN, Inc., and positively impact the 2022 elections.
THE REPUBLIC – UNITED
For those who follow The United West you know that we ran an extremely successful two-year educational campaign to mobilize 1,000,001 new evangelical Christians to get President Trump re-elected in Florida on November 3, 2020.
Our campaign consisted of about 20 other coalition members all of whom lead conservative organizations and are expert activists in their own right. This is a first-class team of men and women who get things done, as we proved in Florida!
After our successful 2020 election work, in light of the massive election fraud, our coalition decided to stay together and use our combined, unique, educational and activist capabilities to fight back in another two-year campaign culminating with the 2022 election.
For the past four months our growing coalition has been working behind-the-scenes, night and day to develop another successful operational educational plan that we will publicize in the near future.
THE REPUBLIC – UNITED
Without disclosing all aspects of our campaign, but to give you a general overview of the comprehensive nature of our work, consider these few components:
Working Groups – Our subject matter experts doing specific and in-depth research on target issues. The research product will be developed in our Communication department for distribution into the Public Square.
Target Issues – Election Integrity, 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment, 10th Amendment, Role of God in the Republic, BIDEN Inc. Threats (Marxism, BLM, Antifa, Islamic jihad) and Constitutional history.
Florida as a Sanctuary State for Constitutional Populists, ensuring that Florida remains free from extensive and illegal overreach by BIDEN Inc.,
and the Federal Government
Unification with other like-minded States like Texas, Ohio, Arizona and Georgia. This type organization leads to The Republic – United.
THE REPUBLIC – UNITED
One of the distinctions that set The United West’s campaign apart from many other efforts in America is the fact that we have extensive experience in activism and extensive experience in all aspects of communication modalities,
including video and TV production.
This is our “secret sauce,” the ability to create educational and entertaining mass media to reach out across our great country! With over 1500 hours of produced video programming online, we are in the process of producing a Television show, featuring the work of our coalition, for viewing on Cable and Satellite TV.
This TV show, The Republic – United, features the research of our working groups, special experts, man-on-the-street segments, undercover exposes,’ newsmakers and a whole lot of comic relief, which is essential when dealing with these difficult issues.
Yes, our TV show will Make America Think Again and Make America Laugh Again!
ACTION
Go to our website and sign up for our email – https://www.theunitedwest.org/
FINANCES
Look, it takes money to fight bad guys and we appreciate all of you who have supported us over the past 15 years of The United West activity. This extensive experience perfectly positions us to succeed in this two-year campaign. We have the skill, people, equipment and passion, we just need the “AMMO” to get us in the fight.
Our budget for the next four months, to properly launch this campaign and our Cable TV show is a modest one hundred fifty-thousand ($150,000.00) dollars.
Become a monthly online donor – https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Donate by mail – THE UNITED WEST PO BOX 1029 LAKE WORTH FL 33460
Donate through Stock Transfer – Contact – [email protected]
Donor-Advised Funds - Contact – [email protected]
FINALLY….
As you consider how you can help our two-year campaign please understand that our Founding Fathers gave their reputations, wealth and lives, so that we could have life, liberty, freedom and the ability to pursue happiness. BIDEN Inc., is consciously and systematically destructing the gifts of our Fathers but collectively, we can stop this assault, affirm the Republic and UNITE God-fearing Constitutional patriots, thus ensuring success in the 2022 election!
FOR THE UNITED WEST TEAM
Tom Trento
Our Republic is divided but there is hope!
The Republic – United.....is a two-year educational campaign that organizes faithful Patriots to defend the US Constitution, advance the “Make America Great Again," agenda, defeat BIDEN, Inc., and positively impact the 2022 elections.
THE REPUBLIC – UNITED
For those who follow The United West you know that we ran an extremely successful two-year educational campaign to mobilize 1,000,001 new evangelical Christians to get President Trump re-elected in Florida on November 3, 2020.
Our campaign consisted of about 20 other coalition members all of whom lead conservative organizations and are expert activists in their own right. This is a first-class team of men and women who get things done, as we proved in Florida!
After our successful 2020 election work, in light of the massive election fraud, our coalition decided to stay together and use our combined, unique, educational and activist capabilities to fight back in another two-year campaign culminating with the 2022 election.
For the past four months our growing coalition has been working behind-the-scenes, night and day to develop another successful operational educational plan that we will publicize in the near future.
THE REPUBLIC – UNITED
Without disclosing all aspects of our campaign, but to give you a general overview of the comprehensive nature of our work, consider these few components:
Working Groups – Our subject matter experts doing specific and in-depth research on target issues. The research product will be developed in our Communication department for distribution into the Public Square.
Target Issues – Election Integrity, 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment, 10th Amendment, Role of God in the Republic, BIDEN Inc. Threats (Marxism, BLM, Antifa, Islamic jihad) and Constitutional history.
Florida as a Sanctuary State for Constitutional Populists, ensuring that Florida remains free from extensive and illegal overreach by BIDEN Inc.,
and the Federal Government
Unification with other like-minded States like Texas, Ohio, Arizona and Georgia. This type organization leads to The Republic – United.
THE REPUBLIC – UNITED
One of the distinctions that set The United West’s campaign apart from many other efforts in America is the fact that we have extensive experience in activism and extensive experience in all aspects of communication modalities,
including video and TV production.
This is our “secret sauce,” the ability to create educational and entertaining mass media to reach out across our great country! With over 1500 hours of produced video programming online, we are in the process of producing a Television show, featuring the work of our coalition, for viewing on Cable and Satellite TV.
This TV show, The Republic – United, features the research of our working groups, special experts, man-on-the-street segments, undercover exposes,’ newsmakers and a whole lot of comic relief, which is essential when dealing with these difficult issues.
Yes, our TV show will Make America Think Again and Make America Laugh Again!
ACTION
Go to our website and sign up for our email – https://www.theunitedwest.org/
FINANCES
Look, it takes money to fight bad guys and we appreciate all of you who have supported us over the past 15 years of The United West activity. This extensive experience perfectly positions us to succeed in this two-year campaign. We have the skill, people, equipment and passion, we just need the “AMMO” to get us in the fight.
Our budget for the next four months, to properly launch this campaign and our Cable TV show is a modest one hundred fifty-thousand ($150,000.00) dollars.
Become a monthly online donor – https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Donate by mail – THE UNITED WEST PO BOX 1029 LAKE WORTH FL 33460
Donate through Stock Transfer – Contact – [email protected]
Donor-Advised Funds - Contact – [email protected]
FINALLY….
As you consider how you can help our two-year campaign please understand that our Founding Fathers gave their reputations, wealth and lives, so that we could have life, liberty, freedom and the ability to pursue happiness. BIDEN Inc., is consciously and systematically destructing the gifts of our Fathers but collectively, we can stop this assault, affirm the Republic and UNITE God-fearing Constitutional patriots, thus ensuring success in the 2022 election!
FOR THE UNITED WEST TEAM
Tom Trento
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